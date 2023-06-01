Audit of Nogales Mayor credit card expenses finds several issues

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - An audit of Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado's city credit card expenses has identified five main points of concern.
News 4 Tucson was first to obtain the audit report through a records request from the City Attorney's Office.
The audit was conducted by an outside consulting firm.
According to the report, five main points of concern were found such as per diem costs that were paid but not reported as taxable income for travel that didn't have any overnight stays. Also itemized receipts for 17 of 71 charges were not provided.
The audit found purchase orders were prepared and dated after the date of the invoices. The mayor's inauguration costs exceeded the original budget and cost more than three times what the past two mayor's spent. That inauguration also was clouded with some invoices not provided and reimbursement costs that were paid out to a woman who provided no proof of the expenses in an itemized fashion.
We made multiple requests for comment from Mayor Maldonado but received no response.
City Councilmember Saulo Bonilla, who has been vocal about the mayor's expenses, said he want to see accountability.
"I will walk it myself to the Attorney General's Office," he said.
He plans to raise his concerns at the next City Council meeting.
Bonilla previously tried requesting a full audit of all the mayor's expenses not just credit cards during a council meeting but was convinced to drop his motion after then City Manager Edward Dickie and City Attorney Joe Machado mentioned they were already going through with an audit of the credit card.
Bonilla isn't satisfied with the audit that was done and told us he believes it only covers 50% of the "real" issues.
"He can't come back and say I didn't know because it's just a flat out lie," Bonilla said.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Lorena Chavez, a lifelong Nogales resident. She read the audit and was very concerned.
"It's very concerning, he doesn't seem like a transparent person," Chavez said.
She believes the tax payers are being stuck with unnecessary costs and then having to spend more to conduct an audit.
"He got voted [for] because people wanted him as a Mayor, he's doing this now it's not acceptable," she said.
Joe Diaz is a former City Councilmember of 12 years. He told News 4 Tucson he believes elected officials should not have city credit cards because of the inherent risks and complications.
"If you're a public figure and you have a credit card and you go spend money you should make sure you have all your receipts you have everything to backup what you spent so there's no problems," he said.
Former City Manager Edward Dickie told the council during a previous meeting he doesn't believe elected officials should have credit cards due to the optics of it. Councilmember Esther Melendez-Lopez asked Mayor Maldonado directly if he would give the credit card back. Maldonado responded no, saying that his family shouldn't have to suffer the costs of city business.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday June 7th. We will update you as this situation develops.