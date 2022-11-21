Attorney General race still too close to call

TUCSON (KVOA) — Decision 2022 isn't over just yet.
Some results are still up in the air, although Pima County has dropped their final ballots.
We're just about two weeks past Election Day, but the Attorney General race is still too close to call.
Over 400,000 Pima County residents voted in this year's election. With the final drop out of Pima, Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh are still split 50/50.
Mayes currently leads by just 570 votes. But keep in mind, this race will likely head to a recount. According to state law, a recount happens when the margin of victory is less than one half of one percentage point. And this race is in that margin.
There is one other thing voters should keep an eye on. Current Attorney General Mark Brnovich is questioning the integrity of the election in Maricopa County. He is demanding a report from the county regarding issues with printers on Election Day.
County officials say they did have some printer problems, but all votes were counted, and they feel no investigation is necessary.
We will continue to follow election results so make sure to stay with us on-air, online and on your mobile device.