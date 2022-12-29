Attorney General Brnovich files consumer fraud lawsuit against Arizona drug manufacturer

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the filing of a consumer fraud lawsuit against drug manufacturer RLC Labs on Wednesday.
The lawsuit alleges that RLC Labs made false advertisements about the potency of two natural thyroid drugs: Nature-Throid and WP Thyroid. Although RLC Labs recalled the drugs and offered refunds, the lawsuit alleges that RLC Labs continued to make false or misleading statements. For example, RLC Labs falsely stated that there were “no reports of adverse events” related to the drugs, and the manufacturer purported to offer a “full refund” to consumers who purchased the drugs but failed to follow through on that promise.
“Consumers need to be able to trust what drug manufacturers say about their products,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Throughout my time as attorney general, my office has been committed to protecting customers from false or misleading statements.”
The complaint seeks to secure full compensation for consumers who purchased the recalled drugs, establish a reasonable process for providing such compensation, and prohibit RLC Labs from future misconduct.