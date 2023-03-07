Attend the Stand with Women of Afghanistan and Iran Rally on Wednesday in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - March 8th is International Women’s Day to celebrate the day the Tucson Afghan and Iranian communities are coming together to hold a peaceful rally in Downtown Tucson.

The rally is organized by the Tucson Afghan Community, We Are All America, and members of the Afghan and Iranian communities, the rally will bring awareness to issues of women’s rights violations in Afghanistan and Iran.

It will take place on March 8th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 401 W Congress Street, Tucson, AZ.

The organizers of the event say that community members who care about human rights, justice, education, and bodily autonomy are invited to attend.