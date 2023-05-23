ATF assisting with Douglas church fire investigation

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The cause of a fire that nearly completely destroyed two historic churches in Douglas remains under investigation.
News 4 Tucson could see an increased presence of ATF agents on scene Tuesday.
A spokesperson for ATF told us their role is to assist the Douglas Fire Department, they could not yet tell us a cause for the fire.
The blaze started around 10 a.m. Monday and spread from the Episcopal Church to the neighboring Presbyterian church. A second fire popped up early Tuesday morning, possibly caused by hot spots left behind.
Both are more than a hundred years old and part of Douglas's famous Church Square that is the only place in the country with four churches of different faiths right next to each other.
"A hundred years of history, gone!" said Michelle Kelly.
Kelly is with the Grace Methodist Church that wasn't damaged in the fire. They are offering their church to help in anyway they can.
“We’re here for you. This is our community and we care," Kelly said.
The churches are full of memories for many people in Douglas like Don and Catalina Decker who were married in one of the churches 33 years ago.
They hope ATF can shed some light on what happened.
“I hope they do a good investigation, it needs to answer some questions. We’d like to know if it was done deliberately, accidentally.” he asked.
Peggie Christianson is a pastor with the Presbyterian church. she said they were told it's being investigated as suspicious. She worries about the thought of someone doing this intentionally.
“Very sad that someone would do that take a piece of history and sacred space and places in the community that try to do good.”
News 4 Tucson will update you as we learn more about the cause of the fire.