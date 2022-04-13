At least one killed in head-on crash involving motorcyclist south of Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) - At least one person is dead after a motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision on State Route 83 south of Vail Wednesday afternoon.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision between a motorcyclist and a passenger vehicle occurred on northbound SR-83 at milepost 45, 15 miles south of Interstate 10.
UPDATE: SR 83 SB is now closed just south of I-10 (milepost 55). There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic #VailAz https://t.co/rdd8XMJNNT— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 14, 2022
DPS said the motorcyclist was reported struck when allegedly attempting to pass in a blind curve on the highway.
After the roadway was initially shut down in both directions at this time, it is currently opened for northbound traffic. Southbound lanes are still closed at this time. As such, motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.
In addition, no estimated time for reopening has been released.
DPS has not released any further details about the fatalities or injuries sustained in the crash.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.
