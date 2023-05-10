At least 6 Tucson drivers affected by paint spill of unidentified driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A Tucson driver is asking for help to identify a truck that left her car covered in paint.

Brianna Haddock was driving near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway when a bucket of paint fell off the truck in front of her and splattered all over the front of her car.

According to Haddock, the driver fled after the incident, leaving her alone to deal with the mess.

Haddock took to social media to share what happened to her car, and as the post continues to circulate, other Tucsonans have been chiming in about similar incidents.

According to Haddock, at least 6 cars were affected by today’s paint splatter.

Additionally, at least one other driver experienced the same incident just yesterday near Valencia Rd and 6th Ave. The driver claimed that the incident left their car covered in paint and also with a broken front bumper.

Our team is working to conduct an interview with the affected drivers. We will update you when we get more information.