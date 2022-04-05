Arts for All merges with Tucson JCC

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Jewish Community Center now has a new program under its wing to help better the lives of those living with a disability in Southern Arizona.
Arts for All, Inc., has joined the JCC under its Disability Program Services Department.
Arts for All serves the Tucson disability community with programs that combine arts and human services to help both children and adults with disabilities to build confidence, gain meaningful relationships and develop performing and visual arts skills.
The JCC says as one of a handful of centers with a day program for people with disabilities, the merger will maker it the largest provider of day programs for people with disabilities in Southern Arizona.
Arts for All, Inc. programs will remain at the current facility on Oracle Rd. and will continue under the direct leadership of Frank Hernandez as the Director of Arts for All. Marcia Berger is joining the J’s team under a new role.
