Arrest made in shooting near La Cholla and Rathrauff

TUCSON (KVOA) - A sixteen-year-old was arrested after a shooting incident near La Cholla and Rathrauff late Friday night.

Pima County deputies responded to the scene around midnight.

According to authorities, detectives found several shell casings. They also reported there were multiple suspects.

The sixteen-year-old suspect was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting victim is still in critical condition. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1.