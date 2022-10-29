Arrest made in connection to collision on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a collision involving a pedestrian on Tucson's east side.
According to Operations Division East Patrol, on October 27th, 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford was struck while crossing the intersection of East Broadway and East Spanish Trail. She was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, was 30-year-old Jose Ricardo Hernandez Jr. He fled the scene before police arrived. Officers of the ODE and Community Response Team located the vehicle and Hernandez in the 3700 block of East Bellevue.
Hernandez was booked on the charge of leaving the scene of fatal accident, a class 2 felony.