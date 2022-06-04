Arrest made in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred this past week in South Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have made an arrest and have identified the victim in connection to a shooting in South Tucson.
Detectives have identified 44-year-old Jesse Van Hernandez as the victim in the fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 31 outside of a motel room located at 755 E. Benson Highway.
Police have now arrested 32-year-old Damien Esquire Hall as the suspect involved in the shooting. He was found at a nearby hotel and was booked into the Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $1,002,000 bond. Hall was charged with second degree murder.
According to police, Operations Division South were initially dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male outside of a motel room on Tuesday.
The victim reportedly died at the scene, despite being rendered aid. Police later learned that he had sustained gunshot trauma, police say.
The suspect had reportedly fled the scene after what police say had been a dispute prior to the victim being shot.
After investigating, police say they located the suspect at a nearby motel.