Around 150 personnel working as Adams Robles Complex fire grows

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - SET is in place for residents between I-10 and Dragoon and Touchstone roads.
The Adams Robles Complex continue to burn just 15 miles east of Benson.
The fires are burning on both sides of I-10 between Dragoon and Touchstone roads.
#AdamsRoblesComplexFire: AA reporting Adams at 500 ac & Robles at 3k ac. VLATs working along I-10, NE of Benson to slow fire. Fires complexed to run as one incident - *not* because they have merged. Approx 150 personnel assigned. #AZFire #AZForestry #CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/G0LppIQ7vX— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2023
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Dragoon Rd. is open at this time and crews are working to keep the fire from jumping Dragoon.
The latest update from the Arizona State Forestry says the Adams portion has reached 500 acres and the Robles section is over 3,000 acres.
An air attack has launched to provide aerial information
Crews have been working around the clock and they were able to bring the fire down and away from the towers on the east and south sides of the peak.
According to the ADFFM, smoke may impact I-10 today. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE