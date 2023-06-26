 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Army National Guardsman serves country on and off the dance floor

Staff Sergeant Brianna Pritchard

Credit: SSgt Pritchard

 By Zachary Jackson

MARANA, Ariz. — Dedication to country comes in different forms – for Staff Sergeant Brianna Pritchard who serves with the Arizona Army National Guard – it may also include representing the U.S. in the next Olympics.

Pritchard keeps the legendary Blackhawks airborne at the Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana.

“It’s a cool name for starters. Blackhawk. It’s just a good size aircraft that’s capable of doing a lot of things and it has a lot of history,” said Pritchard.

She’s been serving with the Army National Guard for 12 years including one deployment in Iraq.

“Where I was a technical instructor, crew chief, a flight instructor, mechanic, a platoon sergeant. The whole nine,” said Pritchard.

Serving with the Arizona Army National Guard gives her the opportunity to serve both the state and country…but that’s not all.

“I get to serve it professionally and career-wise. Soldier on the field and I also get to serve it in another arena,” said Pritchard.

The other arena is the dance floor.

“I’m on the first ever Team USA for Breaking,” said Pritchard.

Breaking or Break Dancing is one of four new sports competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“We’re artistic athletes. In the Olympics they have what they call a threefold judging system and it’s judged on mind, body, and soul,” said Pritchard. “I get to represent the United States as both an athlete and a soldier. Not sure how it gets any better than that.”

