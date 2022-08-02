Arizona's top election official Democratic pick for gubernatorial candidate

TUCSON (KVOA) - The state's top election official , Katie Hobbs, will square off in November against the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary.
Hobbs' supporters gathered Tuesday night at the Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. She had been the clear winner going into election night, with one recent poll predicting she would take 75% of the Democratic vote over her opponent, Marco Lopez.
Hobbs said she will embark Friday on the "Solutions Can't Wait" tour of Arizona. She will focus on issues like education, the water crisis and affordable housing.
Hobbs' children introduced their mother. Hobbs took to the stage for her victory speech in which she drove home that the 2024 election is more crucial than the one four years ago. "Because the people threatening our democracy, our state, our personal freedoms, aren't just banging at my door. They're banging at Arizona's door and any sense of normalcy that we have left. I can say this as the Secretary of State, it's time to move on from the 2020 election," she said.
Hobbs will go on to face either Kari Lake, backed by former President Donald Trump or Karrin Taylor Robson, endorsed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the former Vice President, Mike Pence.
Hobbs will be pulling double duty as she is still Secretary of State until January.