Arizona's leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin declares for NBA Draft

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's lead scorer last season officially declared for the NBA draft Wednesday after he had a stellar sophomore season with the Wildcats.
After a decent freshman season under former Arizona coach Sean Miller, shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin attracted the national spotlight as one of the primary offensive options in coach Tommy Lloyd's system.
Leading the Cats by averaging 17.7 points a game whiling hitting 36.9 percent behind the three-point line, the Quebec native finished his 2021-2022 season with several accolades, including consensus second-team All-American, Pac-12 Player of the Year, First-team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
After winning the Pac-12 Tournament this year, Mathurin and the Cats claimed the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, the Arizona guard's postseason was ended short after the men's program was knocked out by the Houston Cougars in their Sweet 16 match up.
"I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me through my career at Arizona. The city of Tucson has been great to me and the best fanbase in the world has welcomed me with open arms. I would also like to thank coach Sean and coach Tommy for everything that they've done for me and the opportunities they've given me," he said in a post on Twitter. "I am a Wildcat and will a Wildcat for life."
#BennedictMathurin#ArizonaWildcats#NBADraft#Bennedunk#BearDownArizona https://t.co/0AcO7U6fzS— David Kelly (@DavidKellyKVOA) April 14, 2022
While NBA Draft is expected to be held on June 23, Mathurin is projected by several pollsters to be selected within the Top 15 picks of the draft.
Mathurin was also named on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2021.