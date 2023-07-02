 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Arizona's Kylan Boswell, Team USA miss podium at FIBA U19 World Cup

Kylan Boswell U19 World Cup

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona's Kylan Boswell and Team USA are leaving the FIBA U19 World Cup without a medal. 

The Americans lost to Turkey 84-70 in the bronze medal game.

The U.S. hasn't missed the podium since 2011. It's only the fourth time the squad didn't medal in the tournament's history. 

Boswell had a quiet day on the court, scoring five points and recording one steal. His first points didn't come until the third quarter. A driving layup brought the U.S. within eight points.

However, Team USA still trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter. Boswell drained a three early in the fourth quarter to make it a nine point game. The U.S. only made three triples all game. They made 16 percent from deep compared to Turkey's 39 percent. 

Turkey's win is the first-ever over the U.S. in tournament history. 

Spain won the gold medal in Hungary, while France took silver. 

U of A's Filip Borovicanin and Serbia finished sixth in the tournament after losing to Argentina in the 5th place game. The forward had a double-double in the loss, tallying 21 points and 14 rebounds. 

