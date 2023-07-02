Arizona's Kylan Boswell, Team USA miss podium at FIBA U19 World Cup

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona's Kylan Boswell and Team USA are leaving the FIBA U19 World Cup without a medal.
The Americans lost to Turkey 84-70 in the bronze medal game.
The U.S. hasn't missed the podium since 2011. It's only the fourth time the squad didn't medal in the tournament's history.
Boswell had a quiet day on the court, scoring five points and recording one steal. His first points didn't come until the third quarter. A driving layup brought the U.S. within eight points.
However, Team USA still trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter. Boswell drained a three early in the fourth quarter to make it a nine point game. The U.S. only made three triples all game. They made 16 percent from deep compared to Turkey's 39 percent.
Turkey's win is the first-ever over the U.S. in tournament history.
Spain won the gold medal in Hungary, while France took silver.
U of A's Filip Borovicanin and Serbia finished sixth in the tournament after losing to Argentina in the 5th place game. The forward had a double-double in the loss, tallying 21 points and 14 rebounds.
