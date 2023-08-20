Arizona's 'Dancing Bears' eager to improve Wildcats' rush defense

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's no secret Arizona's rush defense was one of the team's biggest weaknesses in 2022.
The Wildcats gave up 209 rushing yards per game. That ranked 124th out of 131 FBS teams.
This year, the U of A will take the field with a revamped defensive line.
"I'm coming in and making an impact as a run stopper and being an asset to the team in any way possible," Sio Nofoagatoto'a said.
Nofoagatoto'a is one of five defensive linemen who transferred to Arizona this season. The 6'3" 330-pound lineman played at Indiana last year, going up against the best of the Big 10.
"That league, whether you want to consider it a running league or physical league. He started two years over there so he brings that experience that veteran leadership that we need with some of our guys," Defensive Line Coach Jason Kaufusi said.
Other transfers include Bill Norton from Georgia and Tyler Manoa from UCLA. Both weigh over 300 pounds. There's also edge rushers Taylor Upshaw from Michigan and Orin Patu from Cal. The group has one main focus.
"Coach Nansen and Coach Kaufusi want us to be dancing bears," Nofoagatoto'a said.
Translation: "We want to big but we want to be light on our feet," he explained. "We want to take up double-teams, free up the linebackers, but also at the same time impact the game any way possible and just being smart enough to know when to make plays and do the right thing."
Arizona's transfer class and developing underclassmen has given the Wildcats more depth than last year. That means more rotation on the line.
"It just depends on the series, how the plays are going on the drive," Kaufusi said. "We like to keep everybody fresh and get a good rotation with guys in and out."
"It's a long game, especially now in college football, you average anywhere from 85-90 plays and you have to keep those guys fresh," Defensive Coordinator Johnny Nansen said.
The Wildcats' first chance to show off its improved defensive line is September 2 against NAU. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.