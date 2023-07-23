Arizona's Breya Cunningham wins gold medal with Team USA at FIBA U-19 World Cup

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona incoming freshman Breya Cunningham and Team USA are FIBA U19 World Cup Champions!
The Americans beat Spain 69-66 in Sunday's gold medal game to secure their 10th U19 title.
Cunningham didn't play much in the win. She recorded no stats in just over two minutes off the bench.
That doesn't take away from her success in the rest of the tournament. The forward averaged nine points and eight rebounds in the first six games. Plus, she shot 61 percent from the field.
Cunningham is now a three-time FIBA champion. She also won the FIBA U17 World Cup and U16 Americas Championship. She'll soon bring that gold medal mentality to the Wildcats.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE