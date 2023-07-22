Arizona's Breya Cunningham, Team USA advance to FIBA U19 World Cup Final

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona incoming freshman Breya Cunningham and Team USA will compete for a FIBA U19 World Cup Championship!
The Americans beat France 80-57 in Saturday's semifinals to advance to the title game. Cunningham tallied 10 points, four rebounds and an assist in the win.
The forward has been a key factor in the U.S.'s success all tournament. Cunningham has averaged nine points and eight rebounds in six games. She's shooting 61-percent from the field.
Cunningham has a chance to earn a third gold medal for Team USA before ever suiting up for the Wildcats. She previously won gold at the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup and at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Team USA is competing for its 10th title at the event.
It takes on Spain in the championship game in Madrid Sunday at noon PST. This is the third time the two teams have met in the Final. The U.S. won the first two titles, back in 2009 and 2011.
