Arizonans without bachelor's degrees allowed to become teachers under SB 1159

TUCSON (KVOA) — Help could be on the way for school districts' across Arizona as the state's teacher shortage struggles continue.
Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation that will provide public schools with more options to get more teachers into the classroom.
Supporters of Senate Bill 1159 said this legislation will allow a candidate "who does not currently hold a bachelor's degree" to begin a teacher training program if the candidate meets certain requirements.
"What this bill does is it empowers local schools to establish their own training programs at a local level," Matt Simon of Great Leaders Strong Schools said.
According to Great Leaders Strong Schools, who helped pass this legislation, this bill which is voluntary for public schools to utilize will create diversity in the teacher workforce.
"It's the only certification pathway where you have to prove that you're achieving results with students before you're given that credential. And so, this is not a lowering of expectations," Simon said. "Teachers still have to demonstrate the same skills and competencies and traditional programs. We're just giving them a different avenue."
The bill makes it very clear that a candidate cannot become a fully-certificated teacher in this state if they do not have a bachelors degree. The program also requires a background check. However, the candidate must be enrolled in a bachelors degree program at an accredited institution and the candidate must be supervised by a full-time teacher in the classroom while with students.
"I can't see being a teacher, which is a full time job, and going to school at the same time," Laura Sagerman, a parent at Tucson Unified School District said.
Sagerman said this is just a band-aid to deal with the teacher shortage and more still needs to be done.
"I feel like this is a stop gap measure," she said. "It's nothing to be really proud of and brag about but it's probably necessary at this time just to keep adults in the classroom. But I think the goal is to get more certified teachers in the classroom."
Great Leaders Strong Schools says SB 1159 goes into effect at the end of September.