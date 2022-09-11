Arizonans remember 9/11 in Tower Challenge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 3000 people died on September 11th, 2001. Sunday, 1500 Arizonans laced up their sneakers and started climbing in the annual 9/11 Tower Challenge, put on by the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation.
"In memory of all they did before us. They did it. We're going to do it," said Chris Claysen, a firefighter with the Sierra Vista Fire Department.
Tucson Police Chief, Chad Kasmar, took part in the challenge at the Tucson Convention Center. "Today's important for us, though, as Tucsonans, and as a country to take the time and remember so we never forget the sacrifice," he said.
Challenge participants are climbing 2071 steps which represents the 110 floors in the World Trade Center's Twin Towers , "I think about the men and the women, they didn't think about the danger that was there. They were just there to help somebody," Claysen said.
Every row has a photo with the name and age of someone who died on 9-11. "You don't really realize until you start walking these stairs and see how many people there were," said Dan Dezess, a firefighter with the Tucson Fire Department.
Michelle Vetrano said she thinks about the people who lost their lives that days as she climbs. "I hope I could be as much of a hero in the circumstances and I think about their families and how much they must be missed immensely," Vetrano said.
Each participant is walking for someone and they carry their photo around their neck. Lieutenant Jeremy Olsen, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, is carrying Captain Gerald F. Decanto's photo. He was a director at the Pentagon.
The Tower Challenge united people from all walks of life, just like the attacks did .21 years ago. "That event united us as a nation and as a world more than almost anything else ever has," Olsen said.