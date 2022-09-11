Arizonans remember 9/11 in Tower Challenge

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pima County through 515 PM MST... At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Sahuarita to near Corona de Tucson. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, East Sahuarita, Tucson International Airport, Summit and Rita Ranch. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 265 and 276. Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 56. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH