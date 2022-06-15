 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizonan with domestic violence history pleads guilty to illegally obtaining pistol

  • Updated
Jail
PHOENIX (KVOA) — Bobby Lee Seely, Jr. will spend more than six months in prison after he was sentenced for lying about obtaining a firearm he was prohibited from possessing Tuesday.

When Seely filled out a form in September of 2020 for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when purchasing a pistol, he allegedly claimed to had not been convicted of any felonies or domestic violence that would prohibit him from purchasing a firearm.

After law enforcement officials discovered he was convicted of a felony offence and a domestic violence misdemeanor, he pleaded guilty of making the false statement on the form.

“Federal law doesn’t just prohibit felons from possessing firearms,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “Misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence, including where the victim is a spouse or intimate partner, also preclude gun ownership and possession in America. And for good reason: victims are more vulnerable when their abusers have firearms.”

Following his arrest, police seized an alleged high-capacity "ghost gun" and 100 rounds of ammunition from Seely's storage unit.

Seely will spend 80 months in prison in connection to the case. 

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.