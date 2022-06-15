Arizonan with domestic violence history pleads guilty to illegally obtaining pistol

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Bobby Lee Seely, Jr. will spend more than six months in prison after he was sentenced for lying about obtaining a firearm he was prohibited from possessing Tuesday.
When Seely filled out a form in September of 2020 for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when purchasing a pistol, he allegedly claimed to had not been convicted of any felonies or domestic violence that would prohibit him from purchasing a firearm.
After law enforcement officials discovered he was convicted of a felony offence and a domestic violence misdemeanor, he pleaded guilty of making the false statement on the form.
“Federal law doesn’t just prohibit felons from possessing firearms,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “Misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence, including where the victim is a spouse or intimate partner, also preclude gun ownership and possession in America. And for good reason: victims are more vulnerable when their abusers have firearms.”
Following his arrest, police seized an alleged high-capacity "ghost gun" and 100 rounds of ammunition from Seely's storage unit.
Seely will spend 80 months in prison in connection to the case.