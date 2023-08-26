YSCO identifies likely murderer in cold case from 1987

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have identified a likely killer in a murder case from 1987.
According to Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, the department identified the late Bryan Scott Bennett, as the suspect with the “highest degree of likelihood” in the brutal murder of Cathy Sposito on June 13th, 1987.
23-year-old Cathy Sposito was hiking in Prescott, AZ in the early hours of the day when a man attempted a sexual assault. The man ended up hitting her in the head with a rock and a rachet, stabbing her in the ear and shooting her in the eye.
At the time, DNA analysis was not yet being used, so a viable suspect was never identified and the killer was never found, resulting in the case going cold.
Though the case had gone cold, it was never forgotten.
In 2020, a group of volunteers from the YCSO’s Cold Case Unit began to make breakthroughs – but on another case – one they had no idea would ultimately lead to Sposito’s killer.
The volunteers were pursuing a sexual assault case that occurred in April 1990, almost in the same location, with remarkably similar details as the Sposito case.
With funding from a federal grant, the cold case unit was able to have the DNA from the 1990 case analyzed, which identified two brothers who could have been the rapist, both of whom lived in Yavapai County at the time.
Further research determined that one of the brothers, Brian Bennett who went by Scott, had been arrested for one attempted sexual assault in 1990 and one aggravated sexual assault in 1993.
It was also discovered that Bennett had committed suicide in Kentucky at the age of 25 in 1993.
Based on the similarities with the 1990 case, YCSO had the old DNA samples from the rachet used to hit Sposito analyzed to compare with Bennett’s DNA.
The ratchet was handled by multiple people, which will never allow strict positivity based solely on DNA, however modern science was able to conclude that the greatest percentage of DNA was first from the victim, but then from Bennett, giving that “highest degree of likelihood” that he was the killer.
According to YSCO, Bennett was 16 years old at the time of the murder.
Renee Sandoval, the victim of the 1993 sexual assault who never saw justice, attended the press conference held today and thanked YCSO for “giving credence to her experience and for bringing some peace to Cathy Sposito.”
“Through the work of dedicated volunteers, numerous detectives and the many partners who give their time and their hearts to solving these cold cases, 4 women in were given either closure, peace or validation today,” said Sheriff Rhodes.
If anyone has information related to the Sposito murder or Bryan Scott Bennett please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
