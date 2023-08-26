 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
9 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

YSCO identifies likely murderer in cold case from 1987

  • Updated
  • 0
Cathy Sposito

Cathy Sposito, victim in the 1987 murder case / Courtesy of YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have identified a likely killer in a murder case from 1987.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, the department identified the late Bryan Scott Bennett, as the suspect with the “highest degree of likelihood” in the brutal murder of Cathy Sposito on June 13th, 1987.

23-year-old Cathy Sposito was hiking in Prescott, AZ in the early hours of the day when a man attempted a sexual assault. The man ended up hitting her in the head with a rock and a rachet, stabbing her in the ear and shooting her in the eye.

Thumb Butte Trail where the murder happened

Thumb Butte Trail where the murder happened / Courtesy of YCSO

At the time, DNA analysis was not yet being used, so a viable suspect was never identified and the killer was never found, resulting in the case going cold.

Though the case had gone cold, it was never forgotten.

In 2020, a group of volunteers from the YCSO’s Cold Case Unit began to make breakthroughs – but on another case – one they had no idea would ultimately lead to Sposito’s killer.

Cathy Sposito

Cathy Sposito, victim in the 1987 murder case / Courtesy of YCSO

The volunteers were pursuing a sexual assault case that occurred in April 1990, almost in the same location, with remarkably similar details as the Sposito case.

With funding from a federal grant, the cold case unit was able to have the DNA from the 1990 case analyzed, which identified two brothers who could have been the rapist, both of whom lived in Yavapai County at the time.

Further research determined that one of the brothers, Brian Bennett who went by Scott, had been arrested for one attempted sexual assault in 1990 and one aggravated sexual assault in 1993.

Bryan Scott Bennett

Bryan Scott Bennett / Courtesy of YCSO

It was also discovered that Bennett had committed suicide in Kentucky at the age of 25 in 1993.

Based on the similarities with the 1990 case, YCSO had the old DNA samples from the rachet used to hit Sposito analyzed to compare with Bennett’s DNA.

The ratchet was handled by multiple people, which will never allow strict positivity based solely on DNA, however modern science was able to conclude that the greatest percentage of DNA was first from the victim, but then from Bennett, giving that “highest degree of likelihood” that he was the killer.

According to YSCO, Bennett was 16 years old at the time of the murder.

The weapon used to identify Bennett as the killer

The weapon used to identify Bennett as the killer / Courtesy of YCSO

Renee Sandoval, the victim of the 1993 sexual assault who never saw justice, attended the press conference held today and thanked YCSO for “giving credence to her experience and for bringing some peace to Cathy Sposito.”

“Through the work of dedicated volunteers, numerous detectives and the many partners who give their time and their hearts to solving these cold cases, 4 women in were given either closure, peace or validation today,” said Sheriff Rhodes.

If anyone has information related to the Sposito murder or Bryan Scott Bennett please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you