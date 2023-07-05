 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in excessive heat

Hikers are advised by park rangers to not hike the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months, as parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees.

 RJ Sangosti/Denver Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — A woman died at the Grand Canyon National Park while trying to hike eight miles on Sunday, the National Park Service said.

The 57-year-old was hiking near the Tuweep area of the park when she became unconscious, according to a news release from the park service. A park ranger found her early Monday around 1 a.m. and she was pronounced dead.

The temperature in the area was over 100 degrees and reached nearly 114 degrees in some areas, according to the park service.

An excessive heat warning is in place for the inner parts of the Grand Canyon through Wednesday, NPS said.

Hikers are advised by park rangers to not hike the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months, as parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees.

The park service is investigating the incident alongside the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Heat-related deaths on the rise

The woman’s death comes less than two weeks after a stepfather and one of his stepsons died after hiking in extreme heat in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas, the park service said in June. Temperatures were as high as 119 degrees, according to the agency.

Heat-related deaths have climbed 74% since 1980, a 2021 study found. And extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer for humans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“What is most problematic about heat is that this is a sneaky climate issue because it kills many people, but it is not impressive like a hurricane or something. It’s just happening all the time, so it is sneaky,” environmental epidemiologist Tarik Benmarhnia of the University of California, San Diego told CNN.

More than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Mexico, at least 112 people have died as a result of “natural extreme temperatures” since March, according to the country’s health secretariat.

As humans face hotter and hotter temperatures, officials are urging people to take safety precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding leaving pets and kids in cars unattended and finding cool, indoor spaces to wait out the heat.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, Jen Christensen, Marlon Sorto, Sahar Akbarzai, Florencia Trucco and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

