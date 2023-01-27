Wisconsin fugitive at large for over 2 years arrested in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – A Wisconsin man who has been on the run since May of 2020 was just located and arrested in Phoenix.
34-year-old Brandon Gladney, who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) for first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm, was arrested on Jan. 24 on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
According to MPD and U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee, Gladney can be seen May 2020 on video surveillance arguing with a man outside of a convenience store in Milwaukee. Gladney allegedly leaves the scene, returns with a gun, and shoots the victim multiple times.
The victim was later identified as Gladney’s cousin.
The District of Arizona Acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless had the following to say on the arrest: “This arrest exemplifies great investigative work done in Milwaukee, and continued in Arizona, ensuring a violent person was apprehended. This arrest was possible due to coordination across federal, state, and local law enforcement, and will hopefully provide some closure for the victim’s families and further our mission of protecting our communities.”
Gladney is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Milwaukee County.