Updates on Beehive fire near Rio Rico as it continues to grow

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive fire, northwest of Rio Rico and Nogales, has continued to grow through last night and today.
As of this morning at 10:23am, the Coronado NF reported that the fire had grown to 2100 acres over the span of the night.
At 2:16pm, it was also reported that the Arivaca Lake and Campgrounds have been closed, effective immediately, to aid in firefighting efforts. All National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake have also been closed.
7/2/2023 2:16 PM— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) July 2, 2023
⚠️ Closure Notice⚠️
Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, NFS Road 4127, NFS Road 4130, and all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake in any direction are closed effective immediately to aid in firefighting efforts. pic.twitter.com/drHnY7FJOa
Officials have reported that the fire is currently at 0% containment. Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all impacted the firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire.
Last night, firefighters performed backburning operations on the western and southern portions of the wildfire. According to the CNF, "backburning is a fire suppression technique where a fire is lit close to the edge of an active burn to help establish a control line."
They stated that their backburning strategy did prove effective in the targeted areas, but the fire did continue to grow along the untargeted northern and eastern portions.
The CNF said that today, crews have been focusing on building out the containment lines at the western and southern flanks.
Air support has also been incorporated, with fixed-wing and helicopters.
The Beehive Fire was initially reported at around 8:27pm on Friday. The Coronado National Forest first reported the wildfire at a total of just 10 acres.
Yesterday, the fire had reportedly grown to 300 acres by around 10:37am, and then at 8:35pm, it had gone up to 1500 acres.
The location of the fire is in the Beehive Canyon, north of Ruby Road, near NFS Road 4187.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE