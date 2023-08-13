 Skip to main content
UA Annual band camp kicks off this weekend: here's when and where you can attend

Pride of Arizona Marching Band

Photo courtesy of The Pride of Arizona Marching Band

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The University of Arizona Pride of Arizona Marching Band kicked off its annual band camp this weekend.

The event is free and open to the public, filled with all-day rehearsals and performances at various venues on campus.

“The practices designed to prepare members to be the heart and soul of the gameday experience through exciting one-of-a-kind music and marching arts shows,” said Chad Shoopman, director of athletic bands.

If you are unable to attend today’s rehearsals, there are opportunities throughout the rest of the week, until August 18th.

“This very popular community event is a great way to get excited about the new football season and see the latest edition of the Pride of Arizona Marching Band.”

The public schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 13

  • 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
  • 7-10p – Bear Down Field

Monday, Aug. 14

  • 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
  • 7-10p – Bear Down Field

Tuesday, Aug. 15

  • 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
  • 6:30-10p – Bear Down Field

Wednesday, Aug. 16

  • 7-10p – Bear Down Field

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • 8a-12p – Gittings Field/McKale Field
  • 6-10p – Bear Down Field

Friday, Aug. 18

  • 8a-12p – Gittings Field/McKale Field
  • 6-9p – Bear Down Field

The band will conclude the camp with Pre-game & the Evanescence Band Camp Performance on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9:30pm, on the Bear Down Field.

