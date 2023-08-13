UA Annual band camp kicks off this weekend: here's when and where you can attend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The University of Arizona Pride of Arizona Marching Band kicked off its annual band camp this weekend.
The event is free and open to the public, filled with all-day rehearsals and performances at various venues on campus.
“The practices designed to prepare members to be the heart and soul of the gameday experience through exciting one-of-a-kind music and marching arts shows,” said Chad Shoopman, director of athletic bands.
If you are unable to attend today’s rehearsals, there are opportunities throughout the rest of the week, until August 18th.
“This very popular community event is a great way to get excited about the new football season and see the latest edition of the Pride of Arizona Marching Band.”
The public schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Aug. 13
- 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
- 7-10p – Bear Down Field
Monday, Aug. 14
- 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
- 7-10p – Bear Down Field
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 8a-noon – Gittings Field/McKale Field
- 6:30-10p – Bear Down Field
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 7-10p – Bear Down Field
Thursday, Aug. 17
- 8a-12p – Gittings Field/McKale Field
- 6-10p – Bear Down Field
Friday, Aug. 18
- 8a-12p – Gittings Field/McKale Field
- 6-9p – Bear Down Field
The band will conclude the camp with Pre-game & the Evanescence Band Camp Performance on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9:30pm, on the Bear Down Field.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE