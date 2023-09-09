U of A releases new details in law school threat-incident from April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The University of Arizona has released a statement surrounding safety concerns, shedding new light on details of a threat-related incident that happened at the law school earlier this year.
The incident happened mid-April, which led the James E. Rogers College of Law to cancel classes for one day, and move to online classes for two additional days after that.
In a statement released on September 8th, the Interim Chief Safety Officer, Steve Patterson, released new details about the threat.
The statement noted that the matter has been categorized as a mental health-related case rather than a criminal matter.
The letter said, “friends identified a student in crisis off-campus in April and sought care for their friend.”
“While the student was in supervised care—and therefore posed no threat to the campus community—the student’s friends turned in a loaded handgun to the Tucson Police Department and informed them that the student had made verbal threats, although later statements indicated that the threat was less clear.”
According to Patterson, when classes resumed in person, the student was in supervised care. Additionally, the gun that allegedly belonged to the student was, and still is, in the possesion of law enforcement.
The University of Arizona says that there is currently no known threat to the community related to this incident, and wants to remind people that the situation continues to be monitored.
“The safety and well-being of all members of our community remains the priority for the University,” said Patterson.
“We are grateful for the individuals in our community, including students and employees, who noticed a student in distress and took the step to rapidly report their concerns to authorities. Because of their actions, law enforcement and University officials were able to take the appropriate safety steps to both protect the community and provide needed resources to the student.”
You can read the entire released statement from the U of A here.
