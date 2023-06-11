U-of-A hosts sports summer camp for challenged athletes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The University of Arizona, along with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, hosted a sports-based summer camp this weekend for challenged athletes.

The Disability Resource Center on campus sponsored the camp.

As part of the camp, attendees had the chance to stay in college dorms and get a taste of what it’s like to be a college athlete.

Students also participated in several adaptive sports and learned more about athletics opportunities with the U of A.

The camp was free for all attendees and even some travel stipends were offered for families that qualified.

According to the CAF, they believe that involvement in sports at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence, and enhances quality of life.

For nearly 30 years, CAF has played a pivotal role in not only changing the lives of tens of thousands of challenged athletes globally, but has helped to evolve the world's perception and acceptance of those with physical challenges.

Take a look at all of CAF’s events nation-wide here: https://www.challengedathletes.org/events-2/