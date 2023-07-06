Two people rescued near Arivaca after suffering from extreme heat stress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Monday, two hikers were rescued near Arivaca after suffering from extreme heat stress.
At around 1:10 pm, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tucson Border Patrol for help responding to two people needing immediate medical assistance near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca.
One person was falling in and out of consciousness and the second person was suffering from extreme heat stress.
“During the hot summer months people in the deserts of southern Arizona can quickly succumb to the heat,” said Jose Muriente, Deputy Director of Air Operations, Tucson Air Branch.
“In this case, the man and woman were able to realize the situation they were in and contact emergency services and CBP was able to respond to the situation. All too often, people wait too long to call for help.”
Agents responded to the area on foot, reaching the man and woman at around 2:55pm. They immediately began cooling measures, including providing shade, pouring cold water onto the man and woman, and IV therapy.
The Arizona Air Coordination Center was also notified of the situation and immediate air evacuation was requested.
A UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew launched from the Tucson Air Branch on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and arrived on scene around 3:35pm.
Upon arrival, it was determined that there were no suitable places to land, so paramedics were instead lowered to the scene using the helicopter’s hoist.
The Rescue Specialist decided that a hoist rescue was required, and the man and woman were packaged for transport and hoisted to the helicopter.
The man and woman to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.