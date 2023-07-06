 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NEXT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two people rescued near Arivaca after suffering from extreme heat stress

  • Updated
  • 0

Sean Mooney has the latest on the rescue that happened on Monday when Border Patrol rescuers air-lifted two people to a hospital.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Monday, two hikers were rescued near Arivaca after suffering from extreme heat stress.

At around 1:10 pm, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tucson Border Patrol for help responding to two people needing immediate medical assistance near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca.

One person was falling in and out of consciousness and the second person was suffering from extreme heat stress.

“During the hot summer months people in the deserts of southern Arizona can quickly succumb to the heat,” said Jose Muriente, Deputy Director of Air Operations, Tucson Air Branch.

“In this case, the man and woman were able to realize the situation they were in and contact emergency services and CBP was able to respond to the situation. All too often, people wait too long to call for help.”

Agents responded to the area on foot, reaching the man and woman at around 2:55pm. They immediately began cooling measures, including providing shade, pouring cold water onto the man and woman, and IV therapy.

The Arizona Air Coordination Center was also notified of the situation and immediate air evacuation was requested.

A UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew launched from the Tucson Air Branch on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and arrived on scene around 3:35pm.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there were no suitable places to land, so paramedics were instead lowered to the scene using the helicopter’s hoist.

The Rescue Specialist decided that a hoist rescue was required, and the man and woman were packaged for transport and hoisted to the helicopter.

The man and woman to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.

WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

