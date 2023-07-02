Two men died early Sunday morning after fatal motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two motorcyclists died early this morning after being involved in a crash on Tucson’s eastside.
Just before 2:30am on Sunday morning, officers responded to the 1600 block of N Harrison Road for reports of a motorcycle crash.
The crash involved both a black 2008 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle and a black and white 2017 Yamaha SCR950 motorcycle.
According to TPD, neither driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Both of the drivers were declared dead on the scene.
The operator of the Harley has been identified as 48-year-old Andrew Machalik. The operator of the Yamaha has been identified as 38-year-old Adam Robert Gregory.
Detectives conducted witness interviews and evaluated roadway evidence, to determine that both Gregory and Machalik were traveling eastbound on E. Wrightstown Rd.
“Gregory was ahead of Machalik and had negotiated the curve where E. Wrightstown Rd. turns into S. Harrison Rd., and was now traveling southbound,” stated TPD.
“Machalik failed to negotiate the curve appropriately, drifted into the center lane, struck the concrete barrier island in the center of the roadway, and ultimately collided with the rear of Gregory's Yamaha.”
Detectives determined that failure to reduce and control speed by Machalik is the known contributing factor of the collision.
According to TPD, it is still being determined whether or not excessive speed was also a factor.
This remains an active investigation.
