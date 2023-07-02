 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two men died early Sunday morning after fatal motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two motorcyclists died early this morning after being involved in a crash on Tucson’s eastside.

Just before 2:30am on Sunday morning, officers responded to the 1600 block of N Harrison Road for reports of a motorcycle crash.

The crash involved both a black 2008 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle and a black and white 2017 Yamaha SCR950 motorcycle.

According to TPD, neither driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both of the drivers were declared dead on the scene.

The operator of the Harley has been identified as 48-year-old Andrew Machalik. The operator of the Yamaha has been identified as 38-year-old Adam Robert Gregory.

Detectives conducted witness interviews and evaluated roadway evidence, to determine that both Gregory and Machalik were traveling eastbound on E. Wrightstown Rd.

“Gregory was ahead of Machalik and had negotiated the curve where E. Wrightstown Rd. turns into S. Harrison Rd., and was now traveling southbound,” stated TPD.

“Machalik failed to negotiate the curve appropriately, drifted into the center lane, struck the concrete barrier island in the center of the roadway, and ultimately collided with the rear of Gregory's Yamaha.”

Detectives determined that failure to reduce and control speed by Machalik is the known contributing factor of the collision.

According to TPD, it is still being determined whether or not excessive speed was also a factor.

This remains an active investigation.

