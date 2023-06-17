Two men charged in connection to deadly shooting, police still searching for third suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide shooting that happened earlier this month.

On June 6th, just before 6am, authorities received a call reporting a shooting that happened in midtown, just south of West Budmoore Terrace, near 15th Avenue and West Grant Road.

Upon arrival, authorities located an unresponsive man with gunshot trauma. He was taken immediately to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died not long after.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Tyrell K. Havier.

Officers had also discovered that a second man had arrived at the hospital separately with gunshot trauma. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives had been working on the investigation since the death of Havier on June 6th.

As the investigation progressed, officials were able to identify a vehicle associated with the suspects, due to forensic evidence.

The vehicle was located on Tucson’s southside by officers from Operations Division West/Community Response Team. At the time, there was an occupant in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Ricardo Joseph Vavages.

Detectives processed the vehicle for evidence, and eventually were able to identify both Vavages and 26-year-old Brennen Virgil Moristo as suspects in the case.

On the night of June 8th, two off-duty officers located Moristo. The officers coordinated with additional uniformed officers and TPD K9 to take the suspect into custody.

Investigators ultimately charged Vavages and Moristo with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Robbery. Both suspects were booked into the Pima County Jail.

Brennen Moristo is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and Ricardo Vavages is being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives believe an unidentified female was with Moristo and Vavages near the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.