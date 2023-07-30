 Skip to main content
Two fires north of Safford have become one, currently burning at 3,000 acres

Treadway Fire

Courtesy AZ State Forestry

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two fires north of Safford have combined to create the Treadway Fire.

According to the AZ State Forestry, the fires both broke out yesterday near US70/191 junction.

As of this afternoon, the fires had together burned a total of 3,000 acres.

It was at around 7:30pm when the AZ State Forestry announced that the two fires had merged.

While the fire has been pushed northeast onto the San Carlos Reservation, officials have said that there are no current threats to cultural values or infrastructure.

In a tweet from the AZ State Forestry, they stated that hotshot crews will conduct burning operations tonight along road systems and washed to contain the fire.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

