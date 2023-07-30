Two fires north of Safford have become one, currently burning at 3,000 acres

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two fires north of Safford have combined to create the Treadway Fire.
According to the AZ State Forestry, the fires both broke out yesterday near US70/191 junction.
As of this afternoon, the fires had together burned a total of 3,000 acres.
It was at around 7:30pm when the AZ State Forestry announced that the two fires had merged.
While the fire has been pushed northeast onto the San Carlos Reservation, officials have said that there are no current threats to cultural values or infrastructure.
In a tweet from the AZ State Forestry, they stated that hotshot crews will conduct burning operations tonight along road systems and washed to contain the fire.
Fires have merged; incident now #TreadwayFire.— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 31, 2023
Fire pushed NE onto San Carlos Reservation, but there are no current threats to cultural values or infrastructure. Hotshot crew conducting burning ops tonight along road systems & washes to help contain fire. #AZForestry https://t.co/NjFIgo48wd
We will update you with more information as we receive it.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE