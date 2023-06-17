Tucson woman to compete in International Hot Dog Eating Competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Facing off against top-ranked eaters from around the world, Tucson local, Michelle Lesco, will be competing in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Lesco is the 9th ranked eater in the world and has automatic entry into the competition because she is a previous year’s champion.
The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to return to the iconic Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island.
The event, an American holiday tradition, will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at 1310 Surf Avenue.
