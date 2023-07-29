Tucson residents are left cleaning up the mess after last night's devastating Monsoon storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Neighborhoods across Southern Arizona woke up without power and to a lot of destruction from intense storms last night.
News 4 Tucson spoke to one Eastside resident about their concerns as more storms are forecasted to hit the area.
“A microburst producing damaging winds upwards of 65 mph was strong enough to blow the roof off of this home behind me”, said the resident, who asked to be anonymous.
“You can even see pieces of that roof spread all across the front yard here. I've lived here 75 years and last night was one of the worst storms I saw.”
Hail, rain, and damaging winds ripped through the county last night – storms so intense, residents compared it to a tornado or hurricane.
According to TEP, the storms knocked out power for more than 56,000 homes and uprooted many large trees.
The resident even witnessed the roof of a neighboring home that was torn off during the storms.
“It blew that roof off there and knocked that tree down… it was terrible, it was like a big bang and rumble, like almost like an explosion.”
We were told the man who lives in the house is out of town and wasn't home during the storm.
Although there haven’t been any reported injuries, the resident worries with more storms on the way this weekend, an exposed roof could be dangerous.
“As you can see, the AC unit is covered up… it keeps coming on going off coming on and going off and the electrical is all there and if it gets wet it could cause a fire.”
He's been trying to get a hold of the city, but as of this morning, hasn’t had any luck.
As storm chances remain in the forecast through the end of the weekend, Southern Arizona is still picking up the pieces from Friday night's storms.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE