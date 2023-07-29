 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast
of San Miguel, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 10
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Cowlic, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,
Fresnal Canyon, Hashan Chuchg, South Komelik and Itak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Tucson residents are left cleaning up the mess after last night's devastating Monsoon storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Roof Storm Damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Neighborhoods across Southern Arizona woke up without power and to a lot of destruction from intense storms last night.

News 4 Tucson spoke to one Eastside resident about their concerns as more storms are forecasted to hit the area.

“A microburst producing damaging winds upwards of 65 mph was strong enough to blow the roof off of this home behind me”, said the resident, who asked to be anonymous.

“You can even see pieces of that roof spread all across the front yard here. I've lived here 75 years and last night was one of the worst storms I saw.”

Hail, rain, and damaging winds ripped through the county last night – storms so intense, residents compared it to a tornado or hurricane.

According to TEP, the storms knocked out power for more than 56,000 homes and uprooted many large trees.

The resident even witnessed the roof of a neighboring home that was torn off during the storms.

Roof Storm Damage

“It blew that roof off there and knocked that tree down… it was terrible, it was like a big bang and rumble, like almost like an explosion.”

We were told the man who lives in the house is out of town and wasn't home during the storm.

Although there haven’t been any reported injuries, the resident worries with more storms on the way this weekend, an exposed roof could be dangerous.

“As you can see, the AC unit is covered up… it keeps coming on going off coming on and going off and the electrical is all there and if it gets wet it could cause a fire.”

He's been trying to get a hold of the city, but as of this morning, hasn’t had any luck.

As storm chances remain in the forecast through the end of the weekend, Southern Arizona is still picking up the pieces from Friday night's storms.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you