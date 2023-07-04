Tucson man passes away after being hospitalized yesterday for electrocution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A Tucson man died late last night after being electrocuted yesterday morning.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Dalton Lee, a former foster child, and friend of Spreading Threads Clothing Bank where the incident occurred.

The Tucson Fire Department initially responded to reports of an electrocution yesterday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. the TFD was dispatched to 2945 N. Flowing Wells where they found Lee on the roof of the clothing bank’s building

According to a release from Wagner Freelancing, Lee was installing a new air conditioning unit on the roof of the clothing bank shortly before 8am. A crane operator was helping move the new air conditioning unit onto the roof, and Lee was holding a chain to help guide its placement.

As the crane operator was moving the unit into place, the crane touched an electrical line overhead and Lee was electrocuted as a result.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and sadly succumbed to the devastating injuries he sustained as a result, passing away in the hospital last night.

The release stated that Lee, who grew up in a group home in Tucson, really enjoyed giving back to the community and held Spreading Threads Clothing Bank close to his heart, often volunteering around the clothing bank as often as he could.

“This is such a terrible thing to have happened to such a good and giving man,” said Spreading

Threads Clothing Bank Co-Founder and Executive Director Michele Wright.

“Dalton was living proof that children who grow up in foster care can make the most of their lives and make a positive impact on the world. We are all devastated to learn of his passing. Dalton wasn’t just a volunteer, he was a dear friend and he will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to his wife, daughter and three sons. ”

Wright said Spreading Threads has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses for his family.