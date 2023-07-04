 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tucson man passes away after being hospitalized yesterday for electrocution

  • Updated
  • 0
Dalton Lee family photo

Photo Courtesy Wagner Freelancing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A Tucson man died late last night after being electrocuted yesterday morning.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Dalton Lee, a former foster child, and friend of Spreading Threads Clothing Bank where the incident occurred.

The Tucson Fire Department initially responded to reports of an electrocution yesterday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. the TFD was dispatched to 2945 N. Flowing Wells where they found Lee on the roof of the clothing bank’s building

According to a release from Wagner Freelancing, Lee was installing a new air conditioning unit on the roof of the clothing bank shortly before 8am. A crane operator was helping move the new air conditioning unit onto the roof, and Lee was holding a chain to help guide its placement.

As the crane operator was moving the unit into place, the crane touched an electrical line overhead and Lee was electrocuted as a result.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and sadly succumbed to the devastating injuries he sustained as a result, passing away in the hospital last night.

The release stated that Lee, who grew up in a group home in Tucson, really enjoyed giving back to the community and held Spreading Threads Clothing Bank close to his heart, often volunteering around the clothing bank as often as he could.

“This is such a terrible thing to have happened to such a good and giving man,” said Spreading

Threads Clothing Bank Co-Founder and Executive Director Michele Wright.

“Dalton was living proof that children who grow up in foster care can make the most of their lives and make a positive impact on the world. We are all devastated to learn of his passing. Dalton wasn’t just a volunteer, he was a dear friend and he will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to his wife, daughter and three sons. ”

Wright said Spreading Threads has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses for his family. 

