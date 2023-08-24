Tucson Conquistadores Favorite Helping Kids In Mexico

PUNTA MITA, Mex. (KVOA) – A fan favorite at the PGA events, hosted by the Tucson Conquistadores, is making a difference in the lives of countless youngsters in Mexico, thanks to a program to help teach kids life skills and the game of golf.
Jean Van De Velde has teamed up with his wife, Tucsonan Jeovana Van De Velde, to help poor children in the Mexican state of Nayarit through the program "Peace Foundation".
The non-profit teaches English to at-risk youth near Punta Mita, Nayarit, while Jean Van De Velde also gives free golf lessons at the nearby Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
His wife, Jeovana, teaches life skills to the children in a classroom setting and also tutors the kids in English.
Van De Velde has reiterated his enjoyment of playing at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic (now named the Cologuard Classic). He said, "Playing in any type of open championship, including the senior, [is something that makes you] feel very privileged."
Van De Velde has been one of the more popular athletes to pass through the Old Pueblo from his time playing in the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. In fact, Van De Velde is most known in Southern Arizona from his run in the year 2000 at the Randolph Golf Course.
He was the 2000 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open runner-up (also referred to by many as the Tucson Conquistadores Classic).
"That's where basically I secured my tour card the first time that I came in 2000 when it was a PGA Tour tournament," said Van De Velde as he stood on the balcony of his apartment in Mexico City in an interview done a few years ago by KVOA's Paul Cicala.
"Then I came down [to Tucson] many, many years later to play in the Senior Conquistadores, and this is where I met you, and where I met my wife as well, so it's a very special place"
After the 2017 Conquistadores Classic, Van De Velde would eventually marry the woman he met in Tucson, Jeovana Van De Velde, with ceremonies in his native, France, and her hometown of Magdalena, Sonora Mexico.
The two met while Jeovana Van De Velde was covering the tournament for Arizona Bilingual at the Omni Tucson National resort
It's a golf love story that began in the Old Pueblo and continues on both sides of the border.
When he's not traveling with the PGA Seniors Tour or broadcasting golf for one of the French networks, Jean Van De Velde calls Mexico home.
In Mexico, he runs countless camps and fundraisers to help continue to raise awareness and interest in golf in Latin America and beyond.
If you'd like to help these indigent youngsters continue to learn life skills and the game of golf, here's a link to the "Fundacion Van De Velde": https://www.instagram.com/vdvfundacion/
And here's a link to the Peace Foundation charity: https://www.instagram.com/peacepuntademita/
Former KVOA web producer Melanie Gradillas also contributed to this story.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE