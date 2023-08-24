Tucson Conquistadores Favorite Helping Kids In Mexico

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures 104 to 110 possible. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&