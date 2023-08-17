 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gunsight Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Charco 27 and Gunsight.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Tucson celebrates 248 years with a party that embraces the city’s rich culture

  • Updated
  • 0
Presidio Museum - Folklorico Dancers

Photo Courtesy of Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Tucson-Pima Couty Historical Commission, along with the Presidio Museum, is hosting a party this weekend to celebrate Tucson’s birthday.

The Tucson Presidio was established on August 20th, 1775, meaning that this year marks the 248th anniversary of the founding of Tucson.

The event is an annual tradition that celebrates the official founding of modern-day Tucson.

The celebration will be this Saturday, August 19th, from 6:15pm to 9:15pm.

The party is a free and open to the public and will be held at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum (196 N. Court Ave).

The Presidio Museum says that the party is a chance to celebrate Tucson’s rich culture and heritage, including performances by Desert Sky Winds Waila Band, Mariachi Los Diablitios de Sunnyside High School, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center Lion Dancers, and more.

For more information on the birth of Tucson, visit The Presidio Musem’s website here: https://tucsonpresidio.com/calendar/celebration-of-all-things-s-cuk-son-tucson/

