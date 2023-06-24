Suspect identified in arson investigation from earlier this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has been arrested as a suspect in the arson investigation from earlier this week.

Detectives from the Arson Unit identified 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas as the suspect in this case. A search warrant was executed and Mr. Thomas was taken into custody.

Earlier this week, at around 12:45am on June 21st, deputies from the PCSD reported to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (1743 W. Wetmore Rd) in response to a structure fire.

The fire was successfully extinguished by deputies before the fire department arrived.

Arson detectives responded to the scene after the fire was determined to be ‘suspicious in nature’.

A security camera on the property showed a man approaching the building before the fire. Thomas is currently the only suspect in this case.

Thomas was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for two felony offenses – one count of Arson of an Occupied Structure and one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage.

PCSD says an investigation is still underway.