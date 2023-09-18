Special citizenship ceremony held today in celebration of Constitution Week

TUMACÁCORI, Ariz. (KVOA) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is holding a special naturalization ceremony today in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.
The special ceremony will be held at the Tumacácori National Historical Park on Monday September 18th at 9am.
20 new citizens will be welcomed at the ceremony, with people coming from 13 different countries including Canada, Chile, Egypt, Germany, Kuwait, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Philippines, Suriname, Tanzania and United Kingdom.
A USCIS representative will administer the Oath of Allegiance and Superintendent Mike Medrano will offer congratulatory remarks.
Additionally, the Rio Rico High School ROTC will present colors and it’s marching band will perform the Star-Spangled Banner.
Each year, USCIS celebrates Constitution Week by celebrating “the connection between the Constitution and citizenship, reflecting on what it menas to be a citizen of the United States.”
Constitution Day and Citizenship Day are observed on September 17th as part of Constitution Week, September 17th through 23rd. The celebration of citizenship day began in 1952 based on a law signed by President Harry Truman.
The ceremony is one of many that will take place across the country.
USCIS says they host their ceremonies at special venues such as museums, schools, or libraries, to make these events more meaningful for those involved.
The new citizens' naturalization certificates contain personally identifiable information. We request that media outlets not publish/share photos of new citizens holding their certificates unless that information is blurred.
For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov.
