Sierra Vista Unified School District investigating cyber threats against middle school

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Sierra Vista Unified School District is investigating social media threats that have targeted Joyce Clark Middle School in Sierra Vista.
The district released a statement today, September 18th, to address many concerns that have come up about these threats.
SVUSD claims that these threats are a result of an incident that occurred off school grounds and are not connected to the school or the school district.
The statement said that the School District has identified the person who posted the threats online, and that they have taken steps to administer consequences.
According to SVUSD, privacy laws do not allow them to share any other information about the incident or the student involved.
In the statement, the district wanted to urge parents that they take each of these situations seriously.
“Once we have been made aware of a threat, we contact the Sierra Vista Police Department, and begin an investigation”, read the statement.
“If it is a building threat, we notify the parents of students in that building. If it is a district-wide threat, all parents are notified. We work closely with the SVPD, who also take these threats seriously.”
Read the full statement from SVUSD here: https://www.svusd68.org/article/1246850
