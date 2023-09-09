 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sierra Vista Police have issued a silver alert for a missing vulnerable adult

  • Updated
  • 0
Henry C. Beumler

Henry C. Beumler / Courtesy of SVPD

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Sierra Vista Police Department has issued a silver alert as they are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

The missing man is identified as 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler.

Beumler was last seen on September 9th around 4am, driving in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90, between Sierra Vista and Bisbee.

According to SVPD, Beumler is a white male, is around 6’ 1”, and weighs approximately 195lbs. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat, and eyeglasses.

SVPD says his car is a red 2022 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH.

If you have any information, please call SVPD, or call 520-803-3555.

