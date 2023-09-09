Sierra Vista Police have issued a silver alert for a missing vulnerable adult

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Sierra Vista Police Department has issued a silver alert as they are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
The missing man is identified as 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler.
Beumler was last seen on September 9th around 4am, driving in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90, between Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
According to SVPD, Beumler is a white male, is around 6’ 1”, and weighs approximately 195lbs. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat, and eyeglasses.
SVPD says his car is a red 2022 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH.
If you have any information, please call SVPD, or call 520-803-3555.
