Santa Cruz Detention employee admits to stealing $900 from inmate account

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) – An employee of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is now facing misdemeanor charges after admitting to stealing $900 from an inmate account.
On June 01, 2023, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office began an internal investigation, with the help of the Nogales Police Department, after $900 went missing from an inmate account.
Lilia Martinez, a receptionist at the Santa Cruz County Detention Center, was questioned about the missing money and confessed that she had stolen it.
Martinez has been an employee of the Detention Division for 12 years, and has since resigned from her position.
She was cited on misdemeanor theft charges and has been ordered to appear in Nogales City Magistrate Court on July 05, 2023.
According to the SCCSO, the $900.00 cash has been recovered.
