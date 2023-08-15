Rep. Ciscomani 'deeply concerned about partisanship' amid new Trump indictment charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Following in the footsteps of many others from Arizona, Representative Juan Ciscomani released a brief but coarse statement just this evening on the newest additions to the Trump indictment.

“I’m deeply concerned about partisanship and a double standard creeping into our justice system,” Ciscomani stated.

“Timing and political partisanship cloud the merit of these charges with doubt which can erode the trust of Americans in our legal system. Our standard should always be equal justice under the law.”

The nearly 100-page indictment alleges Donald Trump lead a criminal enterprise in an effort to overturn the will of Georgia voters in the fall of 2020 by pressuring elected officials and engaging in a conspiracy.

The indictment points to a phone call Trump is alleged to have made to Rusty Bowers, who at the time, was holding office as the Arizona House Speaker.

Bowers reportedly stated to Trump, “I voted for you; I worked for you; I campaigned for you – just won't do anything illegal for you.”

This evening, former Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey will respond to the Georgia indictment for the first time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.