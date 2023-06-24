 Skip to main content
Raymond Mattia's death ruled a homicide

Raymond Mattia

SELLS, Ariz. – The death of Tohono O’odham tribal citizen, Raymond Mattia, has been ruled a homicide by the Pima County Medical Examiner.

While the investigation is ongoing, The Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of Mattia’s death is nine gunshot wounds – and the manner of death is homicide.

Autopsy and toxicology reports were released to the public yesterday.

Body cam footage of the incident was also released by the federal government’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

According to the Tohono O’odham Nation Executive Office, the information in the report and the body cam footage is ‘graphic and concerning’.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has stated that Mattia’s toxicology report detected methamphetamine, methamphetamine metabolite amphetamine, ethanol, and free oxycodone.

Download PDF Raymond Mattia Toxicology Report

“We must not prejudge the situation and continue to allow investigating agencies to do their fact-finding work”, stated a news release from the Tohono O’odham Nation Executive Office.

“Our hearts and prayers remain with Raymond Mattia’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to follow this matter closely to ensure all facts are reviewed and justice is served.”

The Tohono O’odham Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit, the FBI, and the Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility are continuing further investigation.

When the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for final review of agent and officer conduct.

