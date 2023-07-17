Preliminary report reveals new information about plane crash near Superstition Mountains last month

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KVOA) – More details have slowly become available in the plane crash that happened last month near the Superstition Mountains that killed two people.

A preliminary report now says that another pilot saw the nose of the plane pitch up and down moments before the crash.

At the time of the crash, the plane was flying with two others to practice low-level flight maneuvers.

Last month, one of our reporters reached out to a local FAA designated pilot examiner to provide some perspective on safety protocols.

Dawn Zurcher, owner and instructor at AZ Dawn Sports Flying, said, “A regulatory part of the FAA is the standard by which every pilot should follow,” Zurcher said. “Whether it’s recreational, sport flying, private pilot, commercial they have to follow the same standards.”

She added however that, “if you have an engine out or medical emergency obviously you're not going to be able to do anything if you go unconscious.”

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane did not make any radio communications.

The NTSB has yet to issue a final report including what caused the plane to crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update you with the latest information as we receive it.