'Porch Pirate' arrested after caught stealing packages in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A woman has been arrested after she was caught stealing packages from multiple apartments at a complex in midtown Tucson.

On Thursday, officers responded to an apartment complex at 2000 E Roger Road, after a phone call reported a fight breaking out.

According to TPD, the caller reported that a woman was fighting with staff of the apartment complex after she had been caught stealing packages from multiple doorsteps.

The residents and delivery drivers reported the suspicious activity, which helped staff and police in not only identifying the suspect, but also in returning the stolen packages.

At least one of the victims used their doorbell camera to help ID the woman as well.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and found that she had stolen a total of five packages, and had also opened a few of them.

The woman was identified as 36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales.

Not only was she charged with theft, but she was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, after officers located just under 5 grams of meth on her person.

She was also booked on two arrest warrants.