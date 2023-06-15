Pima County Superior Court wants the public's input in filling two vacant positions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Pima County Superior Court wants the public’s help in selecting candidates for the vacant court commissioner spots.

The two vacancies are due to Randi Burnett being moved up to a judge in the Superior Court by Gov. Hobbs and the pending retirement of Deborah Pratte.

The court’s selection committee interviewed a total of seven candidates for the positions and narrowed it down to five attorneys who have been selected for final interviews.

The final five attorneys are as follows:

Derek Koltunovich

Victoria Otto

Edina Strum

Michael Vampotic

Nathan Wade

The court is inviting the public to submit comments about the applicants, with a deadline of 2pm on Monday, June 19th.

Written comments can be emailed to the HR department of the Superior Court at humanresources@sc.pima.gov.

Appointments will be announced next week by Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey T. Bergin and Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Michael Butler, following interviews with the finalists.