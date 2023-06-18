Pima County awarded $30 million to increase internet access in underserved areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – It was announced yesterday that Pima County is set to receive a grant of just over $30 million in order to expand high-speed internet infrastructure and increase internet access for residents in underserved areas.

The grant will fund the creation of a 134-mile ‘open-access fiber ring’ that will help to connect communities that are currently lacking adequate broadband access.

Nearly one-third of Pima County’s population resides in the areas identified to be served by this project.

“We live in a digital age, and if you want to grow and prosper as a community, everyone in the community needs to have access to the tools that bring opportunities for success,” said County Administrator Jan Lesher.

Large portions of Pima County have broadband rates below the grant requirements of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload, according to the NTIA.

The most current data from the FCC indicates that nearly 10% of Pima County households have no broadband access and no internet.

“Connecting high-speed internet to rural areas or low-income areas is financially difficult for private internet service providers”, said Lesher.

“This grant will make that investment so our community sees the return with higher employment, greater access to digital education resources, and small-business growth. A stronger, better, more prosperous Pima County is the benefit we will get on this investment of $43 million in public funds.”

Examples of how individuals and the public will benefit from increased high-speed internet access:

Parents of kids who are left behind as the digital gap widens.

A nonprofit housing manager whose tenants need help to get online.

A workforce program manager whose clients need digital skills for job placement.

A family services or healthcare provider whose clients need broadband to access services for which they are eligible.

A business manager who sees a need for more digitally literate employees or job applicants.

Pima County was awarded this grant as part of a federal $930 million expansion in high-speed internet.