PCSD is searching for a missing vulnerable adult

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has issued a missing person’s alert as they are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
The missing man is identified as 72-year-old Pedro Valenzuela.
Valenzuela was last seen on September 10th around 5:30pm, in the area of 10168 S Old Nogales Hwy. PCSD says he left on foot in an unknown direction.
According to PCSD, Vanelzuela is around 5’ 7” and weighs approximately 145lbs. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, maroon pants, orange/red shoes, and had an id holder or badge around his neck.
If you have any information, please call 911.
